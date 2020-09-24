Deepika Padukone or Farmers’ Protests: What Will Media Cover?

We aren't the only ones to point this out. Social media has been buzzing with questions and concerns about what the media coverage will be like on Friday. The farm bills that were recently passed in the Rajya Sabha will drastically affect the livelihoods of farmers across the country. This wouldn't be a big deal if the agriculture sector did not employ almost half of India's population.

Now the question is... will the mainstream media focus on a Bollywood actor whose alleged chat from 2017 got leaked or on the farmers protesting against bills that could destroy their livelihood? The nation wants to know.