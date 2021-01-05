Times Deepika Padukone Was the ‘Queen’ We Need but Don’t Deserve
From the 'Padmaavat' controversy to the recent NCB probe, the actor handles every challenge like a queen.
Deepika Padukone, an "outsider", is nothing less than a game changer for women in Bollywood. From fighting the gender pay gap and demanding her rightful dues to normalising the conversation around mental health and eliminating the stigma around depression, the actor has time and again proved that she is the real ‘Queen’ of Bollywood.
When Deepika Padukone taught us how to fight the gender pay gap and and reminded us that it's okay to ask for what you're worth.
“When it comes to creativity, we need to look beyond female or male; it’s about the film. I don’t think I’d be able to live with that thought, knowing that I’ve been a part of a film, had the same creative contribution but was underpaid.”Deepika Padukone, Actor
"Is it possible to be depressed when you have everything?" is the most frequently asked question. YES, answered one of India's most successful actors. Deepika was on at the top of her game and ruling the box-office when she opened up about being depressed, changing the way people think about mental health. The actor used her star power to reach out to others through her Live Love Laugh foundation.
“It was the worst feeling of my life, every day felt like forever. I felt like there was no reason to live.”Deepika Padukone
Who can forget the time when she slammed India's leading newspaper for their sexist content? When Times of India posted a picture of the actor with the caption, “OMG: Deepika Padukone’s cleavage show”, this is what the actor tweeted.
From the Padmaavat controversy to standing in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University protestors who were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and more recently the NCB probe, Deepika has handled every challenge with grace.
Now, isn’t that what a real queen is made of?
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
