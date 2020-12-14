This Powerful Poem Explores What ‘Nirbhaya’ Stands For Today

While a change in laws that seek to protect women is important, one wonders if there has been any real change in the mindset that gives rise to such incidents. For most women, even today, experiencing or being witness to sexual assault, harassment and abuse is common. Clearly, the battle has only begun.

Here's a powerful poem by Anamika Joshi, aka Batto Ki Bakwaas, that explores the Nirbhaya case and its aftermath.

Written and performed by Anamika Joshi