Can Cyrus Broacha Convince You To Watch 'Hello Friends'?

Recently, a forgotten show from the 90s, called Hello Friends, surfaced on the internet and briefly blew everyone's mind. In 1999, Zee had tried to remake Friends for the Indian audience. The show was called Hello Friends. It starred Simone Singh, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Nikhil Chinapa, Anil Dimbri and Aparna Banerjee.

Turns out, the Hello Friends wave was much shorter than the average life span of a meme. So while the internet might feel like the cringey Hindi copy of Friends is not worth any more attention, there's one person who still believes they can convince you to watch Hello Friends.

Watch the video to find out whether or not Cyrus Broacha can get you to revisit his 1999 show in 21 years later in 2020!