From Cruise Chef to Biryani Stall: Akshay Parkar’s Story of Hope

COVID-19 affected the lives of many, people lost their jobs and livelihoods. Tourism industry was one of the first sectors to be hit by the pandemic and Akshay Pravin Parkar, like many others, lost his job too after his company decided to halt all operations until further notice in February 2020. With no jobs, hotels operating with minimum staff and cutting salaries, Akshay was being offered a quarter of what he was worth, that’s when this chef decided to sell his “5-star” biryani at a roadside stall in Dadar, Mumbai.



After funding his own education, Akshay didn’t have the money or means to do a course in Hotel Management but his love and passion didn’t let him give up, he managed to do an apprenticeship with Taj, where he got a stipend of Rs 1,500 per month. It was an opportunity for him to learn from the best chefs in the business and that’s what he did for three years. His life changed after he got a job as a chef on an international cruise. He worked with the same company for seven years and was left unemployed in June because of the pandemic.