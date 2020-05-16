Initially, the COVID-19 lockdown felt like torture, but now in retrospect, it feels more like a teacher that has taught us some invaluable life lessons.Yes, life before coronavirus was full of choices and most of us believed in compulsive hoarding, but the last few months made us realise how perfect life can be even without those choices and that happiness doesn't lie in possessing material things. Lockdown has been like hitting the pause button to reevaluate life and reprioritising what really matters to us.In this video, actor Vinay Pathak talks about everything the lockdown has taught us. It trained us to be independent and helped us realise the importance of slowing down. It showed us that work-life balance isn’t a myth and made us reconnect with our families. So, is this lockdown torture or a teacher? This video has the answer.Talent: Vinay PathakWriter: Abhinav NagarEditor: Ashish MaccuneProducer: Divya TalwarLockdown Life: Chitrangda Singh’s Tips to Keep Fit While Indoors We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.