Bollywood vs Arnab Goswami & Navika: Battle of the ‘Entertainers’

Among the studios that have filed the petition are Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Salman Khan Films, Aamir Khan Productions, Ajay Devgn Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood” called out the irresponsible and derogatory reporting done by these two TV News channels in the last few months and demanded that all the defamatory content published against Bollywood be taken down.

For an industry that likes to play safe (barring the few usual suspects of course), this comes as a powerful step and all we can say is, better late than never.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan