Bollywood Backstage: Being a Bodyguard, Shadowing the Stars

“Mr Shah Rukh sir, he was in a dubbing studio close to my house, around 14 years back or so. So outside the dubbing studio, he was talking to somebody in his car, the door opened and I just happened to walk by late in the night around 1:30 - 2 am. I saw him and like a fan I tried going towards him and somebody huge came, it was his bodyguard, Yaseen, at that time. He just pushed me aside. I was like ‘What’s this, ya?’ It just hit me. Then I went home and I Googled about close protection and it really excited me to get into it. If you can’t go close to a star as a fan, but you can be very, very close to them as a bodyguard. So that’s how it started. I worked with Shah Rukh Khan for around three and a half years.”

Yusuf Ibrahim, Owner of 911 Security