From Biryani to Rs 500, Artists React to Anti-Protestor Propaganda

Aamir Aziz: The women have answered that. They are telling those in power, “Come and sit down to talk with us. We will give you 500 rupees and biryani too.”

Deepak Peace, musician: Like Varun Grover said, “If the women’s support could have been bought with 500 rupees per person, the BJP would’ve bought it already.”

Sumukhi Suresh: I don’t understand what the problem about eating biryani is. I don’t understand why it is an insult in this country where you get excellent biryani.

Kaneez Surka: What?! If that’s true, I will go to Shaheen Bagh right now. Bye!

Pravin Khade: They could eat biryani at home too, right. Different kinds of biryani that too. Why would they want to eat biryani in the cold?

Ananya Gaur, singer: Don’t devalue and demean the protestors with these cheap allegations.