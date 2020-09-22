Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona’s Savage Comebacks to Sexist Comments

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has been written and directed by Alankrita Srivastava. In a statement, Konkona had said about her character, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often – a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways.”

The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey.