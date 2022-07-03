Find Out Why This Assam Man Drove Over 2000 Kms With His Pet Dog on a Scooty

Chow Sureng Rajkonwar with his pet dog, Bella, recently travelled over 2,000 km from Dibrugarh in Assam to Delhi. They drove over 33 hours on a scooty to campaign against animal cruelty. The idea was to spread awareness about the issue and to urge people to stop the inhuman treatment of animals.

Chow, in his interaction with The Quint, revealed that Bella was a victim of violence. When she was only a few days old, someone had snatched her away from the mother. Later he dug up a hole and put Bella in it and had tried to burn her. That's when she was rescued by an NGO in Uttarakhand called 'Himalayan Tails'.

Later, Bella was put up for adoption by the NGO. This was also the time Chow and his wife were looking to adopt a dog and found Bella adorable, so they decided to take her in. They discovered Bella's unfortunate past which prompted Chow to start the campaign against animal abuse.