Find Out Why This Assam Man Drove Over 2000 Kms With His Pet Dog on a Scooty
Bella-Chow have travelled for a distance of more than 6,000 km together.
Chow Sureng Rajkonwar with his pet dog, Bella, recently travelled over 2,000 km from Dibrugarh in Assam to Delhi. They drove over 33 hours on a scooty to campaign against animal cruelty. The idea was to spread awareness about the issue and to urge people to stop the inhuman treatment of animals.
Chow, in his interaction with The Quint, revealed that Bella was a victim of violence. When she was only a few days old, someone had snatched her away from the mother. Later he dug up a hole and put Bella in it and had tried to burn her. That's when she was rescued by an NGO in Uttarakhand called 'Himalayan Tails'.
Later, Bella was put up for adoption by the NGO. This was also the time Chow and his wife were looking to adopt a dog and found Bella adorable, so they decided to take her in. They discovered Bella's unfortunate past which prompted Chow to start the campaign against animal abuse.
In the past, Bella-Chow have travelled over 6,000 kms together, but it was their trip from Dibrugarh to Delhi that kick-started their campaign. Earlier Chow had planned to travel with Bella via train, but her tickets kept getting cancelled. Left with no other choice, Chow decided to bring her on a scooty.
Throughout their journey, they faced extreme weather, from Assam's incessant rains and severe flood to the North's extreme heat. Moreover, Chow faced a massive challenge in finding a pet-friendly stay and had to resort to taking pit stops on the way. But if anything, this trip has made him more determined to work for the rights of animals and spread awareness about his campaign.
Chow, a professional traveller and blogger, plans to take Bella to Ladakh in the coming months. He said, "It's my dream to travel everywhere with Bella because I adopted a pet, not to keep her home, but to give her a good life and travel the world together."
