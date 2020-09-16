BC Aunty Tells Us Meanings of Most Frequently-Used Words in 2020

BC Aunty takes English class.

2020 has been all about the change in our vocabulary. We went from lockdown to quarantine to work from home to an exclusive timeline defined by the existence of the novel coronavirus AKA COVID-19. Keeping the dictionary meanings aside, this new vocabulary has its own unique cultural context. So let BC Aunty explain that to you.

BC Aunty is back and this time, instead of taking "attendance," woh lengi humari class.

In this video, BC picks out some of the most frequently used words of 2020 and breaks them down in the most relatable way ever.

