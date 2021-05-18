Covishield vs Covaxin vs Sputnik: BC Aunty’s Class of Vaccines

In March 2021, Bharat Biotech said that the results of its Phase 3 clinical trials had shown that the interim clinical efficacy of ‘Covaxin’ is 81 percent. While that’s an impressive number, the question is, where are the vaccines?



Even the world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, has been under tremendous pressure to meet local and international demands as the country battles the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, many states have suspended the vaccination drive for 18-44 year olds due to vaccine shortage.