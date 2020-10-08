BC Aunty’s Crash Course in Journalism Ethics and News Reporting 

TV News channels have been obsessed with Bollywood. We saw them distort information, vilify women and invade the privacy of people. Everything journalism is NOT meant to do. Prime time news turned into a courtroom and news anchors became judges.

Now, this makes us wonder if the top editors of some top news channels in India also need to relearn the core principles of ‘ethical’ journalism and choose credibility over TRP. So, we have a short, three-minute crash course in basic principles and ethics of journalism.

Watch the video for more.