Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Play Games and Reveal Some Secrets
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang which releases on 7 Februray.
The trailer of director Mohit Suri’s Malang - Unleash The Madness, an action-thriller, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu has just dropped, and it is surely certified madness.
Malang is an edgy love story between Aditya and Disha that soon turns into a murder mystery. From the trailer, it appears that Aditya goes on a killing spree at some point as their love story goes wrong.
And just in case you missed what the film is about, the word ‘jaan lena’ gets thrown around in dialogues several times throughout the trailer, by each of the main characters.
While he says that ‘mere liye jaan lena mera nasha hai (killing people is my drug)’, Disha says ‘jaan lena mera maza hai (killing people is fun for me)’. Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of a police officer investigating the murders, on the other hand, says, that ‘murdering is his habit’. And Kunal, who will be seen in a key role in the film also has murder on his mind.
The Quint got the two actors to play a few games and let loose their fun side. Watch the video to fin out more.
