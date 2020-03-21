Accurate Description of How Life Has Changed Post Coronavirus
Admit it! Coronavirus has changed the way we live our lives. This pandemic scare has done more than just bring our lives to a halt by forcing us to stay indoors. It has impacted every single aspect of our existence. Remember when you could go days with a sore throat and no one would bat an eyelid? From our attitude towards basic hygiene to our newfound health concerns, the coronavirus outbreak has us shook.
So, let’s take a look at just how most people’s lives have changed post the coronavirus outbreak.
Credits:
Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal, Gautam Sharma
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Camera Assistant: Gautam Sharma
Editor: Ashish Maccune
Script & Direction: Divya Talwar
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
