Support Chandni in Her Mission To Save Slum Kids From a Life of Rag Picking

Chandni was five when she came to Delhi with her family. She used to perform street stunts with her father. After the untimely death of her father, she was forced into rag picking to feed her family and started living in a slum with her mother and two sisters.

15 years later Chandni founded an NGO called 'Voice of Slums' to feed the children in the slums and support their education.

This is her story.