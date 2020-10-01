Watch: How India Celebrated Its Daughters This Week

Is this the India we want for women?

Divya Talwar
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

Video editor: Divya Talwar

The death of the Hathras rape victim and the actions of the Uttar Pradesh police in the aftermath of the incident have enraged people across the country. Soon after the Hathras case, another rape in UP's Balrampur was reported. That of a 22-year-old being allegedly raped and killed on Tuesday. These headlines have brought to light India's unfortunate reality; one where brutality against women has become increasingly common.

Rape cases don't make front page headlines everyday, but it's important to remember that they do happen regularly. Here's hoping for a safer, kinder place for women in the country.

Also Read
Twitter Mourns The Death of Dalit Woman Gang-Raped In UP’s Hathras
Twitter Mourns The Death of Dalit Woman Gang-Raped In UP’s Hathras

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!