8 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She is a True Boss Lady
Don't you dare mess with Peecee, kids.
Born on 18 July, 1982 in Jamshedpur, Priyanka Chopra travelled and studied across India and also went to the US for schooling. She was crowned Miss World in 2000 and there was no looking back. She started her acting career with The Hero. Twenty years in the business and today she's a global citizen and an icon for many across the world.
As Priyanka turns a year older, there's something you must know about her and that is she carries her sass on her sleeve.
When She Gave a Room Full of People a Crash Course on Feminism
At an event, when a man asked a question to "feminist Priyanka", she gave it back and how. She began with, "Are you not a feminist? And I am saying that because I don't know too many people who aren't." Then she continued to tell him what feminism is. "When we talk about equality, we talk about cerebral equality. I am not saying that I want to be 200 pounds and beat the shit out of a man. I am saying that let me have an equal opportunity to work. I can be 50, a mother of three and a CEO and don't question me."
When She Smiled and Slayed!
Priyanka has had many instances when journalists have tried to get on her wrong foot trying to instigate with questions. When a reporter kept badgering her with questions related to Shah Rukh Khan, she chose to speak her mind and yet not give in to the instigation.
She Works Hard and She Will Let That Be Known
In another press conference, a reporter asked her how she got three national awards when she was barely in the country and she replied, "You think I got those easily? The film we made had 118 actors, it was a lot of hard work."
A Producer Who Wants to Give New Talent a Chance
Priyanka Chopra has a production house named Purple Pebble. In multiple press conferences she has talked about how her production house is a platform for new and undiscovered talent. "We are a very small production house but we try to give a chance to new director, actors, writers and we want to continue doing that," she said in a press conference in Bangladesh.
Happy birthday Priyanka!
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
