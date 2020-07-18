8 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She is a True Boss Lady

Born on 18 July, 1982 in Jamshedpur, Priyanka Chopra travelled and studied across India and also went to the US for schooling. She was crowned Miss World in 2000 and there was no looking back. She started her acting career with The Hero. Twenty years in the business and today she's a global citizen and an icon for many across the world.

As Priyanka turns a year older, there's something you must know about her and that is she carries her sass on her sleeve.