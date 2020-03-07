‘Current’ Affairs: We Re-defined Science for the New India Formula

It's 2020. Do you remember your board exam results? The science and mathematics formulae you mugged to get the passing marks? No? Me neither.

Apparently, a lot has been changed in textbooks since then – the history, civics, and also geography.

There have been multiple instances of the administration battling with academic institutions. Hence, we re-looked at some of the popular theories taught in classrooms, to make them more practical for our current generation.

Here's a quick cheat sheet with rewritten rules and a redefined science of protests for the 'New India' formula.