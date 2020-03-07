‘Current’ Affairs: We Re-defined Science for the New India Formula
It's 2020. Do you remember your board exam results? The science and mathematics formulae you mugged to get the passing marks? No? Me neither.
Apparently, a lot has been changed in textbooks since then – the history, civics, and also geography.
There have been multiple instances of the administration battling with academic institutions. Hence, we re-looked at some of the popular theories taught in classrooms, to make them more practical for our current generation.
Here's a quick cheat sheet with rewritten rules and a redefined science of protests for the 'New India' formula.
Are you a bad conductor? Good!
It's a charged environment. There are similar concerns in every circuit. Put your foot down, and raise your hands.
Time to take 'charge'
The collusion of 'M' & 'A' to set things on a collision course is an apt example of the force we have to brace ourselves for.
Something 'Hertz' you? React
Here's a law to help with the lawlessness. When someone acts with violence, react with your voice.
'Bond' with the best
Match wavelengths and form bonds for a shared thought. It matters.
Come 'watt' may, stay positive
Don't lose hope, and stay charged. The isolating forces would try to weaken most of the bonds, but you need to resist and stay on the course.
What is the science of your survival as a citizen with rights? Let us know your formula in the comments below.
