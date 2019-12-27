In Mumbai’s Azaad Maidan, Amid ‘Azaadi’ Chants, People Resist CAA
2:30 PM.
Through dust and heat, Mumbai marches on to the Azaad Maidan. Quietly humming songs, a few hundred people, smiling in encouragement at the fellow protestors. Were they making change? Were they fighting a lost war? Were they clinging to hope?
Azaadi, hum le ke rahenge...
I click a group of women in niqabs, standing in a group, an army to reckon with. I ask one of their names, she whispers in my ear “Hindustani”. Another one hands me a plastic rose, saying “thank you for standing with us in solidarity”.
Almost as if the flower stood for how all of us felt - almost lifeless with hopelessness, but putting on a brave front. A warning that no matter how much they push a secular state, they still won’t change it. We were going to be the very skin of our land, protecting it from all that crawled too close.
3:00 PM.
Crowds are pouring in. Quieter voices have gotten louder. A sense of solidarity sticks to the air. Walking around, I see that a few hundreds have grown into thousands, people constantly pouring in, women and men, children, protestors holding up messages in protest.
Why are you here, I asked:
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
The answers, from everyone, teenagers to old men, echoed the same fears:
6:00
As the crowds kept growing, and poetries were recited, songs were sung and thousands crooned on bravely...Mumbai presented a moment of stillness. Almost as if waiting for a final push, tasting change, hum dekhenge. Varun Grover gathered a crowd, promising how “Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge”
The day came progressed with identities being reclaimed. A group of Muslim men prayed next to the crowd, as people cheered on. The Indian flag covered the protest, almost as if daring anyone to question their patriotism.
Perhaps there is only so much you can push people. Perhaps this is just another thing we will slowly learn to tolerate. Perhaps this will break us, perhaps it will make us warriors. What will come out of these nation-wide protests remains till now a giant question mark, but what it achieved in the process of getting there is unquestionable. India clings to its secular threads. India fights for her old ways.
Hum Dekhenge...
