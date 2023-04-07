Removed From NCERT Textbooks But Mughal Influence is EVERYWHERE!

By now everyone knows about the deletion and cutting short of syllabus as part of NCERT's textbooks 'rationalistion' exercise.

In 2022, NCERT released a list of content that will be dropped from textbooks of various subjects. Among other things on the list of contents, history of Islamic rulers including Mamluks, Khaljis, Delhi Sultanate cut short by various pages and portions of Mughal history also dropped from textbooks.

Cut to 2023. Uttar Pradesh schools adopt the revised NCERT books. Twitter is hot with takes of some alleging NCERT's agenda of downscaling Muslim/Mughal history from most of the textbooks, and other appreciating the deletion of 'ruthless', Muslim rulers.

Well, we can't pretend to ignore that the idea behind this continuous process of deletion is not to teach kids about the Islamic rule, or other things related to Muslim identity in the Indian History (Verses of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz are also dropped from Class 10th textbook).

Especially when one looks at Twitter and comes across the 'anti-Mughal' sentiment and their constant comparison to other Indian rulers.