If Kundan Lal Jaggi, Kundan Lal Gujral, and Thakur Dad Mago were alive today, they would have been the best judges to settle the Delhi High Court case. The court will decide the original inventor of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhni.

In 1947, escaping partition horrors, they left Peshawar for Delhi, opening a restaurant in Daryaganj—named Moti Mahal after their Peshawar workplace.

Moti Mahal's Tandoori Chicken became renowned, attracting figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, US President Richard Nixon, and Jacqueline Kennedy. Allegedly, Maulana Azad, India's first education minister, once remarked, 'Visiting Delhi without eating at Moti Mahal is like visiting Agra without seeing the Taj Mahal.