How To Spend Your Lockdown Without All The Screens

Ever wondered when you intend on taking a break you’re probably just switching from one screen to another? Worked on the laptop for too long so you picked up your phone to check what’s happening on Instagram, then kept your phone down because all the scrolling fatigued you to find yourself reading your ‘e-book’ on the kindle, and as you barely make it to the fourth page of the story, you’re thinking about the e-mail you sent last.



Now I know playing ‘Pictionary’ online, with a group of 8 people talking over each other, is quite the party...but what you’re not realising is that you, my friend, are stuck. You’re stuck in an indefinite loop of screens. You think you’re being productive, but you’re draining your brain with tiny boxes.

For those who argue that a lockdown is limiting, physically if not in other ways, there are plenty things one can do sans screens, that have you shaking a limb or two-