How To Spend Your Lockdown Without All The Screens
Ever wondered when you intend on taking a break you’re probably just switching from one screen to another? Worked on the laptop for too long so you picked up your phone to check what’s happening on Instagram, then kept your phone down because all the scrolling fatigued you to find yourself reading your ‘e-book’ on the kindle, and as you barely make it to the fourth page of the story, you’re thinking about the e-mail you sent last.
Now I know playing ‘Pictionary’ online, with a group of 8 people talking over each other, is quite the party...but what you’re not realising is that you, my friend, are stuck. You’re stuck in an indefinite loop of screens. You think you’re being productive, but you’re draining your brain with tiny boxes.
For those who argue that a lockdown is limiting, physically if not in other ways, there are plenty things one can do sans screens, that have you shaking a limb or two-
1. Sing a song, bust a rhyme
Who needs to hit a bar to feel musical when you can do it for free in the comfort of your own house AND pyjamas. If not your bedroom, then hit the notes in your shower…we all know the acoustics are best in there, anyway.
2. Invoke your inner peace
Start your day off with the right mojo, some good minutes of meditation set the tone for the day, just right.
3. Whip a meal
For those who relied on their house help and food delivery apps before the lockdown, now is your time to shine!
4.Pot a plant
And when you’re bored, you could even talk to your plant, share your problems with it. Plants happen to be great listeners.
5. Stretch yourself
Start slow, day one could be some stretching, day two could be sweeping the floors, mix it up to keep things fresh.
6. Become the artist
Draw, colour, paint or even take on a DIY project. Art can be both therapeutic and fun!
7. Change the set-up
Shift things around a little, brighten up you work-from-home station, positive changes evoke positive thoughts.
See? None of these need a screen! Try them and give yourself the break you deserve.
