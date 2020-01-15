We Turned Harry and Meghan’s Most Iconic Pictures Into Memes
On January 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a shocking announcement – of ‘stepping back’ from ‘senior’ roles in the royal family and thereby, becoming financial self-sufficient. The news has certainly left Britain reeling, with people questioning the very institution of the royal family, and whether they should pay tax to support the monarchy.
Twitterati ran amok with ‘#mexit’. Amid all the chatter, we thought the only fair thing to do was to meme their journey thus far. I mean... do you blame me? These pictures are BEGGING to be meme-d!
Meghan Looks at Harry Like I Look at Bhurji-Pav at 3 am at Night
Tell Me What to Do So I Never Do it...
Oh, How Sad that I Have to Spend a Quiet Night in Bed & Stream FRIENDS Again. NOT.
Why Would Someone Call an Ex to Their Wedding If Not to Humble Brag?
Jeans and a Top? SURE
Taking a Dig at Your High School Frenemy With Your Best Friend...
So You Think She’s Cute, Huh?
Sleep-Deprived & Annoyed But Gotta Clean Up For Instagram
Just When You’re About to Give Up, They Give in
Tears of Joy
