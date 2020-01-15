We Turned Harry and Meghan’s Most Iconic Pictures Into Memes

On January 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a shocking announcement – of ‘stepping back’ from ‘senior’ roles in the royal family and thereby, becoming financial self-sufficient. The news has certainly left Britain reeling, with people questioning the very institution of the royal family, and whether they should pay tax to support the monarchy.

Twitterati ran amok with ‘#mexit’. Amid all the chatter, we thought the only fair thing to do was to meme their journey thus far. I mean... do you blame me? These pictures are BEGGING to be meme-d!