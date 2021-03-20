Uttarakhand CM Rawat’s Objection to Ripped Jeans Is Kaafi Real
Uttarakhand’s CM talked about women wearing ripped jeans and the message it sends to society.
Uttarakhand’s newly appointed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat drew flak online after he passed a sexist comment and said women in ripped jeans set a ‘bad example’.
“Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now, which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world is following us today. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and are a bad example for children,” Rawat had said on Tuesday, 16 March.
Rawat made these comments at a workshop that was organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. His remarks were directed at the woman running an NGO.
“She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?” he had asked.
Hundreds of women called out the CM on Twitter and #RippedJeansTwitter and #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans trended on the social media platform, with women posting photos of themselves in ripped jeans.
