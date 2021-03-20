Uttarakhand CM Rawat’s Objection to Ripped Jeans Is Kaafi Real

Rawat made these comments at a workshop that was organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. His remarks were directed at the woman running an NGO.

“She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?” he had asked.

Hundreds of women called out the CM on Twitter and #RippedJeansTwitter and #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans trended on the social media platform, with women posting photos of themselves in ripped jeans.