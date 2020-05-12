While the nation continues to experience the lockdown, a lot of us eagerly wait for this elongated period of social isolation to end for multiple reasons. Some wish to be reunited with family, others to carry on with their livelihoods. On 12 May, PM Modi announced that he’d be addressing the nation yet again at 8 PM. This leads for most to believe that the announcement is to talk about the lockdown period getting extended. Well that’s been the pattern thus far.This, however, gave way to a meme shower on twitter, where twitterati came forward with some hilarious jokes that might make you cry right after you chuckle. And as #lockdown4 begins to trend, all we can do is hold onto the edge of our seats and laugh at some of the best ones. Have a look!COVID-19 has boxed many of us in our homes and while social distancing and isolating has become our new normal, are we looking at lockdown number 4 as a real possibility? Guess we’ll find out soon.COVID-19: Over 70,000 Cases in India; PM’s Address at 8 pm Today We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.