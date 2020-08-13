Rahat Indori's 10 Most Powerful Shayaris on Love, Life And More

On 11 August, the world lost one of its best Urdu poets - Rahat Indori. Indor died of a heart attack just hours after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70 years old.

A teacher and poet, Rahat was known for his emotive, brave and often political poetry. One of his most famous lines, "Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai" resonates even today.

Rahat Indori might be gone but what he has left behind is a powerful legacy of poetry and literature that will be cherished for years to come. Here's celebrating some of his work that perfectly captures love, life and more.