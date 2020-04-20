Queen Elizabeth Turns Desi Nani, Gives ‘Nuske’ to Survive COVID-19

Born on 21 April 1926, Her Royal Majesty turns 94 this year and has something important to tell. If you, like us, often wonder what’s the secret to her long and healthy life? Watch this video.



We may have upset the Queen by flooding Twitter with the #Megxit memes and comparing Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family with Rahul’s exit from the Raichand parivaar in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But, the Queen’s gotta do what she’s gotta do and so she turned into a desi nani and shared a powerful lockdown message and also some important nuske to living a longer and better life.



Please note: The Queen has cancelled all her big birthday plans and will spend the day at the Windsor Castle. For the first time in her 68-year reign, there will be no gun salutes to mark her birthday. Coronavirus outbreak has changed the Queen’s life too and she isn’t complaining so you shouldn’t be whining about staying at home either.