Remember migrant workers?

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Instead of Rhea, Can Prime Time News Talk About These 8 Issues?

Let's not forget that there's a world outside the SSR case.

Published02 Sep 2020, 11:40 AM IST
If you've been following Prime Time news then you must have seen just how *wild* things can get on certain channels. We might be reporting the highest number of COVID cases everyday, experiencing devastating floods, losing jobs, suffering because of the economic slowdown.. but mainstream TV news media channels still won't stop talking about the Sushant-Rhea Chakraborty case. At this point, the line between outrage and humour is quite thin. And yet, somehow, these news channels find a way to shirk any responsibility and blame others. Wow, what time to be a live, no?

