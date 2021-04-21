PM Modi Made Some Valid Points But Is Anybody Listening?
He may not have spoken about how the govt plans to handle India’s COVID crisis but he still made some points.
India is currently battling the deadly second wave of Coronavirus and it only made sense for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation and reassure the countrymen that the situation will get better soon.
Now, he may not have spoken about how the government plans to handle India’s COVID crisis but he still made some important points.
Basically, step out only for “essential services”, like participating in election rallies or religious festivals? Other than that, ghar pe raho, please!
Of course you can’t help people with hospital beds, oxygen cylinders or the necessary drugs. But, help the needy, in whatever capacity.
Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, step out of your house only if absolutely necessary. In short, don’t do what people do at election rallies or religious festivals.
Yes, we have two made-in-India vaccines and rolled out the world’s largest vaccine drive but the question is, can vaccine producers meet the country’s demand?
Yes, save the country from another lockdown.... at least till the elections aren’t over.
