PM Modi Made Some Valid Points But Is Anybody Listening? 

He may not have spoken about how the govt plans to handle India’s COVID crisis but he still made some points.

India is currently battling the deadly second wave of Coronavirus and it only made sense for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation and reassure the countrymen that the situation will get better soon.

Now, he may not have spoken about how the government plans to handle India’s COVID crisis but he still made some important points.

Basically, step out only for “essential services”, like participating in election rallies or religious festivals? Other than that, ghar pe raho, please!

Stay at home! *Conditions Applied*
Stay at home! *Conditions Applied*
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Of course you can’t help people with hospital beds, oxygen cylinders or the necessary drugs. But, help the needy, in whatever capacity.

Be <i>atmanirbhar!</i>
Be atmanirbhar!
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, step out of your house only if absolutely necessary. In short, don’t do what people do at election rallies or religious festivals.

A gentle reminder.&nbsp;
A gentle reminder. 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Yes, we have two made-in-India vaccines and rolled out the world’s largest vaccine drive but the question is, can vaccine producers meet the country’s demand?

PM Modi Made Some Valid Points But Is Anybody Listening? 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Yes, save the country from another lockdown.... at least till the elections aren’t over.

Is that too much to ask?&nbsp;
Is that too much to ask? 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
