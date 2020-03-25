Rambling Thoughts About Being Home Alone for 21 Days

Let’s start with a little about me. I’m almost 35-years-old, independent (if you don’t consider cooking and cleaning as a part of it) woman, who has been staying away from home for the last 16 years. I’ve been living all by myself in my tiny 1BHK in Worli, Mumbai. Yeah, you guessed it right- it’s crazy expensive. But, it’s a price you have to pay if you don’t want to commute by the Mumbai local and want to stay closer to friends and work.

Living alone is the best thing ever because you don’t have to share your space (read bathroom) but also if you’re someone like me, who’s never cooked or cleaned, it’s just better to not have an annoying flatmate whose hobbies include cleaning the cupboard or trying out new recipes. So, if you haven’t figured it out already- let me make it clearer, I’m someone who hates doing any housework and I’m terribly dependent on my cook/maid to give me edible food and keep the house tidy.

So, when PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, this is what happened to me next: