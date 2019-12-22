We Remixed Classic Indian Ads to Fit Them for India We See Today
Today India in Classic '90s TV ads.(Imaging: Aaqib Raza Khan/The Quint)

Aaqib Raza Khan
Advertisements are not just about a product. They connect to us, talk to us, and often reflect the society we live in. Old Indian ads bring nostalgia, profound thoughts, and a vivid picture of India as it was.

Here, we recreate some of the most popular Indian advertisements. The ‘remixed’ advertisements imagine what would the campaign show if they were to talk to India as it is now.

See, and reflect. This is about brand India.

Life By Democracy

(Imaging: Aaqib Raza Khan/The Quint)
Scoot Down History

(Imaging: Aaqib Raza Khan/The Quint, Illustration: Arnica Kala/The Quint))

The Daily Soap

(Imaging: Aaqib Raza Khan/The Quint)

Let’s Not Let The Cookie Crumble

(Imaging: Aaqib Raza Khan/The Quint)

A Network That Works Everywhere

(Imaging: Aaqib Raza Khan/The Quint, Illustration: Arnica Kala/The Quint))

Don’t Let The Demands Fizzle Out!

(Imaging: Aaqib Raza Khan/The Quint)

Which is your favourite ad from the 90s? Let us know in the comments.

