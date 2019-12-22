We Remixed Classic Indian Ads to Fit Them for India We See Today
Advertisements are not just about a product. They connect to us, talk to us, and often reflect the society we live in. Old Indian ads bring nostalgia, profound thoughts, and a vivid picture of India as it was.
Here, we recreate some of the most popular Indian advertisements. The ‘remixed’ advertisements imagine what would the campaign show if they were to talk to India as it is now.
See, and reflect. This is about brand India.
Life By Democracy
Loading...
Scoot Down History
The Daily Soap
Let’s Not Let The Cookie Crumble
A Network That Works Everywhere
Don’t Let The Demands Fizzle Out!
Which is your favourite ad from the 90s? Let us know in the comments.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)