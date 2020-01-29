Office Emails: What You Write vs What You Mean...
Deeksha Sharma
Being in a workplace is all about professionalism. The one thing they should really be teaching you in college is ‘how to write your office emails’, or better still, ‘how to not be passive-aggressive’. We’re sure there are times when you wanted to really take someone down on office emails (with the whole world marked) but you didn’t. Because you know that might JUST come back to bite you one day.

So here’s reading your mind and if you want someone to get the cue, just forward these to them and hope they get it.

Can You? Can You?

(Photo: The Quint)
Nah Uh...

(Photo: The Quint)

If I Can Say the Bitter Truth...

(Photo: The Quint)

*SMH*

(Photo: The Quint)

EOD = End of Decade!

(Photo: The Quint)

There’s Always That One Person...

(Photo: The Quint)

Why Must I Die Alone Working on This?

(Photo: The Quint)

THANKSSSSSS

(Photo: The Quint)

*Rolling My Eyes*

(Photo: The Quint)

