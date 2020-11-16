Trailer of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ In Memes
Are you ready to binge this cringe?
On 13 November, Netflix released the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a series which gives us a glimpse into the lives of four “star” wives. It took us a while to do our research and find out who these women are, so here’s our (late) reaction to the trailer.
Just Googled Who These Women Are...
The cast includes Anil Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Ananya Pandey’s mother, Salman Khan’s sister-in-law and actor Neelam (remember ‘The Neelam Show’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?), who is married to one of the Baghban actors. But sure, let’s call them “Bollywood wives”.
Rolls Royce Missing!
We looked at every papped photo of these wives, their husbands and their kids but couldn’t find a Rolls Royce anywhere around.
Where’s the Lie?
TBH, Sonam Kapoor’s wedding videos were more funny.
Truth Be Told!
Netflix released Indian Matchmaking first and now this... what’s next? It’s 2020 - we’re suffering enough anyway.
Because Serving Bollywood Is Kjo’s Dharma
It’s all about loving your Bollywood family... and their extended family.
Because Anything Even Remotely Bollywood Is Ghar Ki Baat
Honestly, can’t wait to binge-watch this cringe and make more memes.
Aaj Khush Toh Bohot Hoge Tum, Amazon Prime?
So bad, it makes other platforms look so good.
