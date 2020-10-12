Our Honest Reaction to Mumbai's Power Outage in 6 Hilarious Memes

#MondayBlues

Quint NEON
Updated
What Do You Meme
1 min read
Our Honest Reaction to Power Outage in Mumbai in 5 Hilarious Memes
i

Monday blues looked different for most Mumbaikars on 12 October as the city started its day with a massive power outage. Mumbai isn't known for its power outages so for most Mumbaikars, this was quite something. From dreading the moment when your phone runs out of battery to realising the value of WiFi, here are some honest memes about today!

Power Bank hai toh sab hai..

Realising just how bad your phone network is hits different

Between me and electricity, I'm the clingy ex

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai..

Haye Garmi..All

All's well that ends well

Also Read
Massive Power Cut Across Mumbai, Netizens React With Memes & More
Massive Power Cut Across Mumbai, Netizens React With Memes & More
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!