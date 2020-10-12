Our Honest Reaction to Mumbai's Power Outage in 6 Hilarious Memes
#MondayBlues
Monday blues looked different for most Mumbaikars on 12 October as the city started its day with a massive power outage. Mumbai isn't known for its power outages so for most Mumbaikars, this was quite something. From dreading the moment when your phone runs out of battery to realising the value of WiFi, here are some honest memes about today!
Power Bank hai toh sab hai..
Realising just how bad your phone network is hits different
Between me and electricity, I'm the clingy ex
Kabhi kabhi lagta hai..
Haye Garmi..All
All's well that ends well
