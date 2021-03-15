Bollywood’s Next Red Carpet Looks, Inspired by Lilly Singh
You saw it here first.
YouTuber Lilly Singh arrived at the 63rd Grammy Awards red carpet sporting a mask that read “I Stand With Farmers”. She took to her social media and wrote "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers. #Grammys".
Now, we aren’t future tellers but we can totally predict the next red carpet look for some of the Indian celebrities.
Let’s start with the most obvious one... Not just his films, even his red carpet looks will now carry a message.
India against anyone against the government, you mean?
KJo could be referring to Kangana here, who knows?
More like, United by Hashtags.
She didn’t say this but she is absolutely capable of saying it.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.