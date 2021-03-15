Bollywood’s Next Red Carpet Looks, Inspired by Lilly Singh

YouTuber Lilly Singh arrived at the 63rd Grammy Awards red carpet sporting a mask that read “I Stand With Farmers”. She took to her social media and wrote "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers. #Grammys".

Now, we aren’t future tellers but we can totally predict the next red carpet look for some of the Indian celebrities.

Let’s start with the most obvious one... Not just his films, even his red carpet looks will now carry a message.

What it means: India together... with the Centre?

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

India against anyone against the government, you mean?

ctrl+x, ctrl+v.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

KJo could be referring to Kangana here, who knows?

Who’s anyone and who’s us? Please explain.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

More like, United by Hashtags.

The only time you’ll see her give a message.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

She didn’t say this but she is absolutely capable of saying it.

After all, he who supports her is a true desh bhakt.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
