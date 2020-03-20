Post Coronavirus, This Is How Our Social Media Lives Have Changed

Ever since people collectively decided to stay indoors and fight the coronavirus outbreak, our social media has looked quite different. Photos of fancy Sunday brunches have been replaced with messy indoor cooking experiments. Instead of sharing our #OOTDs, we’re now sharing verified information, memes and feel-good art filled with optimism.

So, is it possible that the absence of social life may have *finally* given people the chance to actually be their real selves on the internet?

One thing is for sure, our social media lives before and after coronavirus have changed drastically and that’s not really a bad thing.