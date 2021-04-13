Devotees at Kumbh Mela Amid COVID Remind Us of These Film Titles

Now Showing: Only In India.

Live live to the fullest <i>kya pata, kal ho na ho...</i>
India has been hit by an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 and we, as a country, are doing everything we can to control the deadly virus. For instance, partial lockdown has been imposed in states to stop the spread, night curfew has been implemented too because let’s assume the virus sleeps through the day. Wearing a mask even when alone in a car is now mandatory because private vehicle is public place.

But, that doesn’t mean we stop living, right? After all we only have one life to live.

We are all aware of how banging thaalis and lighting diyas helped us fight the pandemic around this time last year, so it only makes sense that we participate in the world’s largest religious gathering and combat the virus.

The fearlessness of the devotees attending the Kumbh Mela reminded us of some Hindi movie titles. Take a look.

A Shubh, Mangal, Super-Spreader?

Saavdhan India!
Saavdhan India! 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Corona Se Daro Na

Darr ke aage jeet hai!
Darr ke aage jeet hai!
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Miss the Pool, This Is Your Only Chance to Take the Dip

Happiness is... a dip in the water
Happiness is... a dip in the water
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

PSA: How NOT to Wear a Mask

Well, at least they are carrying a mask.
Well, at least they are carrying a mask. 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Only God Can Save Us

Life Mantra: Live life, Bhagwan bharose...
Life Mantra: Live life, Bhagwan bharose...
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega...

Fearless indeed.
Fearless indeed. 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

One life, Just One!

Live by your own rules...
Live by your own rules... 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

PSA: How NOT to Practice Social Distancing

Not a blockbuster.
Not a blockbuster. 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
