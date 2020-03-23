Fight Coronavirus by Quarantining Like B’Day Girl Kangana Ranaut
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut!
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut!(Photo Courtesy: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)

Fight Coronavirus by Quarantining Like B’Day Girl Kangana Ranaut

Pankhuri Shukla
What Do You Meme

Blockbuster hits or not, Kangana Ranaut’s movies have always been relevant. Films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu are iconic today solely because of her performances. Most recently, the Manikarnika actor touched all our hearts with the sports biopic Panga in which she played a former Kabaddi star who gives up her career for her family life but is determined to make a comeback even at the age of 32.

So, on her birthday, it only makes sense to look around us and wonder how Kangana would react to the current situation where we are all busy social distancing and quarantining for the greater good!

Loading...

Kadwa Sach

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Only Retail Therapy Can Get Us Through This

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

A Moment of Silence for All the March & April Borns

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

A Cautionary Tale

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Aur Bata?

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

#Dhoka

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

The True Work From Home Life

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Call It Sibling Love

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Also Read : Quarantined in a Desi House? We Bet You’ll Relate to These Memes

Follow our What Do You Meme section for more stories.

    Loading...