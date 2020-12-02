Those Scary Stick Figures! India’s Fear of Cartoons is Kaafi Real
There isn’t a word for fear of stick figures, is there?
There isn’t a word for fear of stick figures, is there? Well, there should be. Because, turns out, it is a real thing. Nahin samjhe?
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has allowed a law student to initiate a contempt of court case against another comic, Rachita Taneja, over her tweets on the Supreme Court.
But why? Well, Taneja took out a pen and a note-pad (or iPad?) and made some stick figures that the A-G thought were a big deal enough to warrant a court case.
The Attorney-General, in response to the plea seeking contempt charges against the comic, had said:
“I have examined the three tweets and the cartoons depicted in the tweets. I am satisfied that each one of them is intended to denigrate the Supreme Court of India and to lower its authority in the eyes of the people.”
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.