In India, Getting Charged With Sedition for Activism Is Kaafi Real
Ravi has been sent to a five-day police custody on Sunday for sharing a toolkit on farmers’ protests.
21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested and charged with “sedition” and “conspiracy” on Sunday, 14 February, for sharing a google document that appealed for international solidarity with the farmers’ ongoing protests.
Breaking down in a Delhi court, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy. She said, "I was just supporting farmers.”
She added that she didn't create the ‘toolkit’ and had just made two edits to it, while the Delhi Police has labelled Ravi a ‘key conspirator’ behind the preparation the allegedly seditious document.
She was also sent to a five-day police custody on Sunday.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.