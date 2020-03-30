Quarantine Life: If Objects In My House Today Could Talk Right Now
If things in my house could talk back, here’s what they’d probably say.
Quarantine Life: If Objects In My House Today Could Talk Right Now

Pankhuri Shukla
What Do You Meme

In light of the coronavirus lockdown, our new lives are wildly different from what they used to be. Personally, I’m spending a lot of time shuffling between my bed, my couch, and my balcony. My smartphone has been my constant support in these trying times. But that got me wondering.. what if the objects in my house could talk?

Guilty as Charged

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

Can’t Betray My Pyjamas

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

Ouch

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

I Didn’t Ask For This Life

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

If a Piece of Furniture Could Attack Me

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

Things Haven’t Been The Same Since Janta Curfew

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

Millennials Everywhere Be Like

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

#AccheDin

(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint)

