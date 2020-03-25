How Would Bhansali, KJo’s Characters Behave When Quarantined?
The deadly coronavirus has scared the living daylights out of most of us. What it has also done, is give us a lot of time to ponder about things. One of the things I thought about was that how would some of our Bollywood filmmakers’ characters behave when quarantined? We’ve chosen three of our most popular filmmakers to see the same.
1. Hum Always Saath Saath Hain Family!
These are things we definitely expect Sooraj Barjatya characters to do!
2. It’s All About Loving your (Good looks, Good looks, Good looks) Family!
From having the fanciest cars to the best food Karan Johar’s characters have always had the best life. And when quarantined too, not much changes!
3. Everything Has To Still Be ‘Over-the-top’
From opulent houses to extremely heavy and fancy clothes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s characters will not let go of their sense of drama.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
