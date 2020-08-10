We're as confused as you are.
Meme-ing a Meme: How The World Reacted To 'Binod' Trend
The 'Binod' trend has taken over the world.
Over the past few days, the #Binod memes have taken over the internet. And they are as random and ridiculous as you'd expect and have left many confused.
Here's looking at how several people have reacted to the trend.
It all began with a famous YouTube channel Slayy Point's video that went viral. Slayy Point is run by duo Abhyudaya and Gautami. Titled 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD),' the video digs out and makes fun of the kind of senseless things that Indians often comment on YouTube videos. One of the comments mentioned in the video is by a YouTube user called Binod Tharu who has simply left his own first name "Binod" as a comment. What makes it even funnier is that the seemingly meaningless comment has seven likes.
