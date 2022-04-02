Honest Review: John Abraham's 'Attack' is an Attack on The Brain Cells
Attack is directed by Lakshya Anand.
John Abraham is back with the action-packed 'Attack', which hit theatres on 1 April. The film definitely attacks the audiences brain cells, while you watch John do the same action sequences he has been doing in his previous films.
The multi-starrer has some big names like Jaqueline Fernandes, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. Attack has failed to utilise any of the actors. Though most of us felt that marrying sci-fi with Artificial Intelligence in this Lakshya Anand directorial was a complete disaster, some were in awe of the high quality CGI used for showing the super soldier.
The action scenes were superbly choreographed, something we don't usually see in Bollywood. Actor-producer John invested huge bucks in VFX, but we wish he would have invested in his expressions too.
The plot line revolves around Arjun Shergill (John), a cyber soldier, who in an accident, has lost everything. He later puts his life on the line to serve his country. The movie has so many characters, but you could easily replace them with a lamp post and still it would make no difference.
The female leads are just there to add to the glamour.
I think John should get back to do films like 'Dostana' rather than too much patriotic movies.
