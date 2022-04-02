Honest Review: John Abraham's 'Attack' is an Attack on The Brain Cells

John Abraham is back with the action-packed 'Attack', which hit theatres on 1 April. The film definitely attacks the audiences brain cells, while you watch John do the same action sequences he has been doing in his previous films.

The multi-starrer has some big names like Jaqueline Fernandes, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. Attack has failed to utilise any of the actors. Though most of us felt that marrying sci-fi with Artificial Intelligence in this Lakshya Anand directorial was a complete disaster, some were in awe of the high quality CGI used for showing the super soldier.

The action scenes were superbly choreographed, something we don't usually see in Bollywood. Actor-producer John invested huge bucks in VFX, but we wish he would have invested in his expressions too.