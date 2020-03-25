How My Quarantine Ruined My Favourite 90’s Hindi Movies For Me

If someone would’ve paid me to stay at home, with a cabinet stocked with snacks and access to unlimited WiFi, I would capital shout YES and mistake them for a fairy godmother. But here I am in 2020, finding myself in a precarious situation, where I am paid to be at home, only to be expected to do actual, productive work? Now I don’t know about y’all but working in the same room that has a bed and a fuzzy blanket in it, honestly sounds nothing less than torture. And obviously despite all the ‘working from home’, being at home gives you plenty of opportunities to do things that make you happy. And for me that is 90’s Hindi cinema.