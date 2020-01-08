Chhapaak VS Tanhaji: The Pressing Debate India Needs to Focus On

Ever since the government passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, thereby making it an Act, and the Jamia violence against students, Twitter has been abuzz asking for celebrities to comment on the current unrest in the country and show solidarity. Most recently, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University were brutally attacked on Sunday, 5 January.

In light of the JNU attack, actor Deepika Padukone made a visit to the JNU protest rally on 7 January. The incident sparked much online debate and soon #BoycottDeepikaPadukone started trending on Twitter. Despite that a section of Twitterati came out in support of Deepika Padukone, leading to a Twitter war between #ISupportDeepika and #BoycottDeepikaPadukone.