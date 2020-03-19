Here’s How to Be an ‘Adarsh Balak’ and Keep the Coronavirus Away
The world might be losing itself to the pandemic panic but you don’t have to.
So what if there’s no cure (yet) for the novel coronavirus? With every passing day, it probably feels like the proverb “prevention is better than cure” was made for precisely this point in history.
Well, fret not. If you find yourself confused and unsure of what you should do to keep COVID-19 at bay, just stop and ask yourself: what would Adarsh Balak do? It’s the only answer you need.
The Adarsh Balak not only washes his hands frequently with soap and water but also remembers to not waste water while doing so.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Normally, we would not suggest spending too much time in front of the TV playing video games. But in this case, indoor activities are highly recommended.
The urge to itch or touch your face can at times be difficult to resist. But remember, if Adarsh Balak can do it, then so can you.
Clean India, safe India.
Adarsh Balak says no to WhatsApp University and you should too.
Adarsh Balak knows that the screening process at Indian airports may not be the best solution. He self isolates for the safety of himself as well as of others.
Adarsh Balak knows that ignoring the problem is never the solution.
It’s 2020 and Adarsh University students are well aware of the benefits of wifi. Group meetings? There’s Skype for that!
Adarsh Balak knows that sharing is not always caring. Especially not right now.
Most importantly..
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
