The pandemic has left everyone wearisome and dissipating. But it’s taking a dissimilar toll on different generations in an average Indian household.Most generations have innate insecurity, in both literal and psychic ways. The grandparents are reminded of the ghosts of partition while parents are distressed with inadequate cash flow in their businesses. The anxiety along with the added amplification of the internet is a reason for the growing existential crisis amongst children.Younger generations are renouncing the cultural expectations set by the older generations. The probability of emotional disbalance, due to resentment, mysterious problems, and long-term bitterness, is higher.With a deadly disease dominating our thoughts, it’s time to be human to our own families. The stretch of lockdown in a safe abode is an opportunity not only to embrace the bond within a family but also to acknowledge the trenches of the individual identity of each member.Scroll ahead to know the candid thoughts of different members of a family.1.2.3.4.5.6.7.Concept by Bhoomika WadhwaniCartoons by Yashna Soni. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.